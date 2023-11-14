The abduction and murder of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist and clergyman Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya has further tarnished Zimbabwe’s image with observers branding the country a “bloody crime scene” and the regime in Harare as “barbaric”.

Masaya was abducted while campaigning for the recalled MP of Mabvuku-Tafara Phibion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, on Saturday before being found dead in Harare on Monday.

The deceased’s wife Maria Zhuwawo together with other family members and friends on Tuesday morning identified the body of her husband at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Top human rights lawyer Siphosami Malunga said Zimbabwe was now a crime scene.

“Zimbabwe continues to be a bloody crime scene. A barbaric country where innocent civilians are snatched in daylight and butchered like animals and their bodies discarded like carcasses. There is no respectable and legitimate government in the world that does or allows such,” he said.

Namibian MP Inna Hengari also condemned the suppression of dissent in Zimbabwe.

“Opposition leaders in Zimbabwe are being kidnapped, tortured, and killed in broad daylight. The perpetrators are known. They are the same people who steal elections and cause ballot boxes to be delayed in opposition strongholds – they are now stealing lives.

“No one in the region or beyond should accept this. My condolences go out to the late Hon. Tapfumanei Masaya’s family, colleagues, and friends. Nobody should die as a result of political or ideological differences,” she said.

Human rights activist Evan Mawarire said, “the dictatorship in Zimbabwe is nothing but an oppressive barbaric and murderous group of thugs. Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was abducted by Zanu-PF agents on Nov 11 was today found dead.

“What government does this? How is anyone inspired by this callousness? Justice will be served for Masaya and others. We must never forget this. RIP Bishop T. Masaya.”

This is not the first time the CCC has confirmed the abduction of its members. On 2 September 2023, the party announced that its councillor Womberaishe Nhende had been abducted and tortured.

On 24 October 2023, the party said former Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Chidhakwa had also been abducted and tortured.

On 1 November 2023, Zimbabwe’s youngest MP Takudzwa Ngadziore was also abducted only to be released naked after public outcry.

An alleged gun wielding state security agent was seen in a video grabbing the opposition member.

Police are yet to take action on these cases.