Massive demonstrations in Mabvuku at burial of murdered CCC activist

The funeral of murdered opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya turned into a massive demonstration in Mabvuku as thousands took to the streets in protest over the deteriorating human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

Masaya, who was also a clergyman, was conducting door-to-door campaigns for the December 9 by-elections before he was abducted in Mabvuku and later found brutally murdered two weeks ago.

Thousands of CCC supporters marched through Mabvuku, a suburb in the capital, displaying placards with various messages such as “Mnangagwa is illegitimate,” “Mabvuku-Tafara is CCC territory,” “Blood Shed – Results of Stolen Election,” and “Tshabangu is a big sellout.”

In defiance and resistance against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s contested re-election in the August plebiscite, they also chanted “Tirikutongwa neMbavha,” which translates to “We are being ruled by a thief.”

Self-imposed CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, who initiated the controversial parliamentary recalls that led to the by-elections, snubbed the funeral which was graced by party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa has frequently criticized Tshabangu, accusing him of working for Zanu PF by unlawfully recalling opposition MPs and councillors two months after the election.

During his address to mourners at Masaya’s funeral, Chamisa encouraged his MPs not to live in fear of being recalled by Tshabangu, who he believes were being puppeteered by Zanu PF.

“I see this petty game being played by Zanu PF of recalling our MPs in Parliament, and I notice that some MPs are now afraid of being recalled,” said Chamisa.

“Remember, you were not born in parliament, and it is not a maternity ward. You were elected by the people and can be removed by the people.

“Do not be shaken by these deceptive tactics. Whirlwinds only endure for a while, and people should stay steadfast in their resolve,” Chamisa added.

“Some of you don’t know but in this country there is going to be change, you don’t know how it’s coming but there is going to be change in this country.

“There is going to be a new leadership in Zimbabwe. There is going to be a God fearing and God loving government in Zimbabwe.

“Masaya was taken from us when he was a pastor, but the work he died for will be fulfilled. He left behind a planted seed for our nation to become a fruitful nation that nourishes its people,” vowed Chamisa.

Masaya’s death has been a rallying point for the CCC, as they continue to demand demand justice for his murder and call, a stop politically motivated abductions and victimisation and fresh polls.

The Zanu PF government has on numerous occasions denied they are behind the recalls they argued were a product of intra- party factional brawls and that abductions flagged by CCC were stage-managed.