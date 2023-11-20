CCC warns Mutsvangwa against ‘selfish’ statements on political dialogue

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has warned Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa against downplaying the need for dialogue to resolve the political crisis bedeviling the country.

Zimbabwe is facing a plethora of challenges including socio-economic problems. The plebiscite held recently did not resolve the political crisis but worsened it through disputed results.

Mutsvangwa recently accused Chamisa of wanting to use dialogue with Mnangagwa in order to fight his rivals in the opposition movement.

“There is this ramshackle party called CCC and he wants to outwit all the other rivals by using the engagement with President Mnangagwa as an accomplice for him to outwit his rivals within the party, but this is not the basis of sound bilateral party engagement because it introduces the chaos within the CCC, not only to Zanu PF, but to national politics,” Mutsvangwa said.

But CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi blasted the War Veterans Minister labeling him selfish.

Mkwananzi further warned Mutsvangwa against attacking the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for dismissing Zimbabwe’s recent elections.

“Mutsvangwa and company really think that this country is their personal property. They think they can decide whether or not there should be dialogue, no they can’t.

“The question of political dialogue and the need for a political settlement to soft land the crisis transcends their warped, selfish and hardline positions.

“Zimbabwe shall move forward with or without them. They should desist from apportioning themselves powers that they don’t have and over inflating their egos. They are not at that level.

“Who do they think will stop or hinder the progress of this country? Shouting obscenities to SADC and SADC leaders, trying to block national progress so they can continue to loot at the expense of the majority,” he said.

SADC election observers concluded Zimbabwe’s plebiscite failed to meet the requirements of the Constitution.