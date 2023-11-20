Faith Nketsi’s estranged husband Nzuzo Njilo arrested for fraud… again

Socialite Faith Nketsi’s estranged husband Nzuzo Njilo has found himself in the crosshairs of South Africa’s law enforcement authorities once again, spending a week in the cells after he was arrested following an appearance for a different matter at Port Shepstone magistrate’s court in Durban last week.

Njilo had attended court regarding one case in which he and and his alleged accomplice Kwanda Ntshangase, are accused of allegedly defrauding an unsuspecting businesswoman by selling her a truck which they never delivered after receiving the money for it.

However, after that appearance, Njilo was arrested off the back off the report of yet another unsatisfied customer.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed Njilo’s arrest.

“Durban Central police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a case of fraud which reportedly occurred at business premises between 30 January 2023 and 20 July 2023,” said Netshiunda.

“It is alleged that a man purchased a product from a suspect and was not satisfied with the quality of the product. Reports indicate that the victim was promised another product but it was not delivered.”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Absa has obtained a writ of execution to attach properties belonging to a Limpopo businessman known to be an associate of Njilo, and who is said to be running his truck business.

Absa alleges that Njilo’s associate Matshidze Nicholas Ramuvhundu disappeared with 15 trucks that belonged to the bank. Njilo is thought to be in possession of four or these trucks.

The latest charges against Njilo comes as his marriage to socialite is on the rocks, allegedly due to his fraudulent activities.

According to Sunday World, Nketsi decided to walk away from Njilo after he sold her car and could not account for how he had spent the money he got for it.