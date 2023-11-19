Diddy settles lawsuit with singer Cassie one day after explosive rape claims

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and R&B artist Casandra “Cassie” Ventura have settled a legal case one day after she accused him of rape and sex trafficking.

The pair said they reached an agreement on Friday, without disclosing details.

In a joint statement with Mr Combs, Ms Ventura said that she “decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.

“I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Mr Combs wrote: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Ms Ventura filed the lawsuit on Thursday, in which she said she was trapped for a decade by Mr Combs, her-ex-boyfriend, in a cycle of abuse and violence.

The rapper and record executive – who also goes by the stage name Puff Daddy – denied the allegations, and accused the singer of trying to extort him.

His lawyer said the claims were “offensive and outrageous”.

Confirming the settlement, Ms Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said: “I am very proud of Ms Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

Ms Ventura had alleged that the rap producer raped and beat her over 10 years starting when she was 19 and he was 37.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

The lawsuit included multiple graphic descriptions of the violent abuse that she says began after she met the rapper in 2005.

According to the complaint, Mr Combs signed her to his record label, Bad Boy, and “plied the vulnerable Ms Ventura with drugs and alcohol, causing her to fall into dangerous addictions that controlled her life”.

Following the settlement, Mr Combs’ lawyer Benjamin Brafman said: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing.

“Mr Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms Ventura the best.”

The lawsuit labelled the musician a “serial domestic abuser, who would regularly beat and kick Ms Ventura, leaving black eyes, bruises, and blood”.

In a statement to BBC News in response to the lawsuit and before the settlement was announced, Mr Combs’ lawyer said Ms Ventura had demanded $30m (£24m) “under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship”.

Mr Brafman said the lawsuit was “riddled with baseless and outrageous lies” and the alleged demand “was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail”.

In response to Mr Brafman, Ms Ventura’s lawyer – also speaking before the settlement – said Mr Combs had offered her a payment of “eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit”.

“She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence,” the lawyer, Doug Wigdor, said.

Ms Ventura released several hits in the 2000s, including songs that featured Diddy.

Her most famous tracks include Me & U, Long Way to Go and Official Girl, featuring Lil Wayne. BBC News