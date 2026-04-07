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Wireless Festival cancelled after UK bars Kanye West over antisemitism controversy

Ye joins a list of high-profile American figures previously refused entry to the UK, including Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Tyler, the Creator, who were barred at various times over legal or content-related issues.

By Staff Reporter
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Kanye West fan event and in-store signing of his new album release 'Graduation' held at the Virgin Megastore in Hollywood, USA on September 13, 2007. — Photo by PopularImages via DepositPhotos.com

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Staff Reporter

London’s Wireless Festival has been called off after US rapper Ye was denied entry to the UK, following renewed scrutiny of his past antisemitic remarks.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had applied for an Electronic Travel Authorisation earlier this week. Although the application was initially approved, it was later withdrawn by the Home Office after a review, with officials deciding his presence would not be in the public interest.

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Festival organisers confirmed the July event would not go ahead and said all ticket holders would receive refunds. The show had been built around Ye as the main attraction across multiple days, leaving organisers with limited options to find a replacement at short notice.

Presales had already begun, adding further pressure as the summer festival season approaches.

In a statement, organisers said they had consulted widely before confirming Ye as a headliner and that no objections were raised at the time.

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They acknowledged the seriousness of antisemitism and its impact, and noted that Ye had expressed a desire to engage in dialogue with the UK’s Jewish community.

The booking had already drawn political criticism. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was “deeply concerning” that the artist had been scheduled to perform given his previous comments and conduct.

Downing Street later confirmed that entry decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and that the government will act where individuals are seen to promote extremism or pose risks to public safety.

Ye has faced widespread backlash in recent years over antisemitic statements, including comments expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler, as well as controversial music releases and merchandise linked to Nazi imagery.

He previously issued a public apology and has said he is willing to meet and listen to members of the Jewish community in the UK.

Board of Deputies of British Jews president Phil Rosenberg welcomed the decision to block his entry, while also criticising the festival for booking him.

He said the episode should serve as a warning to the industry, arguing that major events must ensure they remain inclusive and do not give a platform to individuals associated with hate speech.

The cancellation highlights the logistical challenges facing organisers, particularly given the festival’s format of relying on a single headline act across several days. With many artists’ summer schedules already fixed, replacing Ye at short notice would have been difficult.

Ye joins a list of high-profile American figures previously refused entry to the UK, including Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Tyler, the Creator, who were barred at various times over legal or content-related issues.

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