WestProp unveils its visionary Chivhu Eco City project targeting 20 000 properties

WestProp Holdings has unveiled its visionary Chivhu Eco City project, a 5,000-hectare development poised to deliver 20,000 properties and help redefine the balance between rural charm and urban living.

Thirty-year mortgages are available to qualifying prospective homeowners.

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The first phase of the project, code-named the Founders’ Phase, comprises 2,400 stands and is already on sale, attracting numerous inquiries.

The development aligns seamlessly with the national growth trajectory, which promotes investment in growth centres to stimulate industry and services

“This is a limited release designed to reward those who stand with us first,” said Acting chief marketing and sales officer Mr Collin Zvenhamo.

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Designed around the dynamic “live, work, shop, and play” model, the new city promises a seamless blend of lifestyle, commerce, and community.

“Chivhu Eco City is our next smart lifestyle estate located approximately 150km from Harare – on the Harare to Masvingo corridor. It will be attached to a game reserve making it a recreational backed estate,” he said.

Chivhu ranks among some of Zimbabwe’s half cities – making it an ideal investment hub that can be leveraged for strategic development, tourism, and community building.

Chivhu sits strategically at road nodal points leading to bigger cities such as Masvingo, Mutare, Gweru, Bulawayo and Harare and on the major route to South Africa.

To escape Harare’s high cost of living, some workers have opted to commute daily from Chivhu — a surprising yet practical choice.

During peak hours, the travel time from Chivhu to Harare is comparable to commutes from Chitungwiza or Norton, making it a viable alternative for those seeking affordability without sacrificing access.

Chivhu lies roughly midway between Harare and Masvingo along the A4 highway. This makes it a natural rest point for travellers moving between the capital and the southern city.

The town currently has just over 21,000 developed residential properties, with demand continuing to rise each year due to new business ventures such as mining at Dinson and alluvial gold mining in the surrounding areas.

Speaking on the company’s strategic shift, Mr. Ken Sharpe, CEO of WestProp Holdings, explained:

“The project is designed to coexist with WestProp’s established brands such as Millennium City, Pomona City, and The Hills. While maintaining the hallmark of luxury and quality, Chivhu Eco-City emphasizes affordability.”

He highlighted the company’s pioneering approach to financing: “When we birthed Pomona City, we were the first in the country to offer 10-year mortgages.

“For Chivhu, we are going further, this time offering 30-year mortgages, the longest payment terms possible in Zimbabwe today. That makes it more affordable, allowing people to channel extra funds into building their homes”.

Beyond housing, Chivhu Eco-City promises to be a hub of lifestyle and opportunity. Plans include a Big Five game farm, a nature reserve, and an educational facility -potentially a university.

These features are expected to stimulate not only local investment but also national industry excitement.

Drawing from lessons in previous developments, WestProp aims to balance density with green space.

“At The Hills, we achieved over 80 percent green spaces, while Pomona City, a higher-density suburb, still offers 50 percent open spaces. We want to replicate that in Chivhu, densify without making the property feel uncomfortable, by creating abundant green areas,” said Mr. Sharpe.

“Currently in the planning stages, WestProp is working closely with town planners, architects, and designers. The company expects to finalize designs by the end of the quarter, with groundbreaking scheduled before July.

“We see immense opportunities in Chivhu—not only for residents and investors but for the broader economy. Industry will be excited about what we’re bringing”, he said.