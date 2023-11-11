‘I love him deeply. I just don’t trust him’ — Faith Nketsi on fraud accused hubby

South African socialite Faith Nketsi has admitted that although she loves her fraud accused husband, Nzuzo Njilo, she just does not trust him, as rumours of divorce between the two continue.

In a recent episode of her popular reality TV show, Have Faith, Nketsi confided to a friend during a lunch date that although she loved Njilo wholeheartedly, she just could not bring herself to trust him fully.

The couple tied the knot in a secret wedding last year, with the ceremony covered in the reality show which seeks to show the inner happenings in the life of the socialite.

“I’m trying to make my decision because this is marriage and I love him deeply. I just don’t trust him. I’m trying to see if I can overcome that, and if I can’t, I’ll make my decision from that,” she said.

The episode was aired amidst reports that Nketsi is seeking to divorce Njilo, who has a case of fraud pending against him.

According to Sunday World, Nketsi allegedly left Njilo after he defrauded her soon after they got married. The socialite reportedly walked away from Njilo after he sold her car and could not account for how he had spent the money he got for it.

Nketsi took to social media this week to dispel rumours that she was the one that leaked the information to the gossip publication.

“I would never do an interview about my personal life, nor would I go to newspapers to justify or ‘tell my side of the story’. I’m also not with the catty fights on social media. There’s really more to life and I respect people,” she wrote.