Faith Nketsi announces that divorce from Nzuzo Njilo is at “final stages”

South African socialite and reality TV star Faith Nketsi has announced that her divorce from beleaguered businessman Nzuzo Njilo is now at the final stages, only a year after the couple got hitched.

Nketsi has over the last few months hinted that a storm was brewing in her marriage, with select episodes of her reality show, Have Faith, showing glimpses of her fallout from Njilo.

At one point, Nketsi had to move out of the couple’s matrimonial home as she claimed that the marriage was now a danger to her mental health.

In a statement that seems to be the final nail in the coffin of the troubled union, Nketsi said she and Njilo, who she described as an amazing father, would continue co-parenting as their divorce entered its final stages.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzo Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings.

“No one gets married with the intention to get divorced. However through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways. Nzuzo Njilo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, whom we are co-parenting,” the statement read.

Nketsi requested privacy as she deals with the end of her marriage.

“As a public figure I do understand that my life is a matter of public interest, however at this sensitive time I would appreciate, some privacy,” she said.

Nketsi recently revealed that she has lost trust in her husband after he defrauded her soon after they got married.