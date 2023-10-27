‘I have definitely found happiness’ – Faith Nketsi speaks after ‘split’ from Njilo

South African reality TV star Faith Nketsi says she has found happiness, after she reportedly left her matrimonial home earlier this year, as things turned sour with her husband Nzuzo Njilo.

In the first episode of her show, Have Faith, which aired earlier this month, Nketsi revealed a sequence of events that showed her leaving her husband and seeking help from divorce lawyers.

The couple tied the knot in a secret wedding last year, with the ceremony covered in the reality show which seeks to show the inner happenings in the life of the socialite.

In an interview with Sunday World, Nketsi said she had found happiness, largely due to the decisions she had taken to safeguard her mental health.

In her reality show, Nketsi said she would have ended up in hospital if she stayed in her matrimonial home.

“Everything has been great and I am holding up great. My mental health is definitely stable and I think I am at a point where I am happy,” she revealed.

“There were a lot of decisions that I had to make to get to this point. I have definitely found happiness and I am happy with the choices that I made.”

A renowned club host, Nketsi said as a mother she was now choosy over the jobs she took.

“I used to do anything and everything just to get a pay cheque, now I need to be selective with the things that I do,” she said.

Nketsi acknowledged that laying bare her life on TV was different from her Instagram, where she fed her followers information in drips.

“Having a big following on Instagram is great, but we can never shy away from the fact that television is a very big platform.

“So having a reality show is what really made me connect with so many different people and for them to know me,” Nketsi added.