TV star Faith Nketsi’s fraud-accused hubby Nzuzo Njilo back in court

Nzuzo Njilo, the husband of South African socialite and reality TV star Faith Nketsi, returned to court on Monday to find out when his trial for fraud is set to begin.

Njilo and his alleged accomplice Kwanda Ntshangase, are accused of allegedly defrauding an unsuspecting businesswoman by selling her a truck which they never delivered after receiving the money for it.

Njilo, who is the son of the former mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Themba Njilo, handed himself over to police in April after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Njilo and Ntshangase made brief appearances previously and were granted R30 000.

Njilo was relatively little-known before his marriage to Nketsi, with their relationship featuring prominently in her reality series, Have Faith.

While the series had done a good job of painting Njilo as a well-to-do businessman, against him raised widespread suspicions about the source of his wealth.

In a statement at the time, police said Njilo and Ntshangase had falsified some information on the agreement with the unnamed buyer.

“The unsuspecting buyer allegedly went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, and later paid the two a substantial amount of money. The truck was never delivered,” read the statement.

“Njilo and Ntshangase are on the police’s wanted list in connection with a case of fraud.

“The police have uncovered that certain information on the sale agreement was fraudulent and a criminal case has been duly opened. The duo is believed to be in the vicinity of Pietermaritzburg.” Telly Africa