Major League DJz land in Zimbabwe for Harare and Bulawayo shows

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African twin brothers best known for their DJying skills, the Major League DJz have arrived in Harare ahead of their shows scheduled for this weekend.

The twin brothers are set to perform twice in the country. First in Harare tomorrow and will grace Bulawayo on Sunday the 31st of October.

Their Harare show will be graced by South African ‘Queen of Twerk’ Faith Nketsi who is set to be the host of the show.

The twins posted a video on their Instagram announcing their arrival in the capital.

The video was captioned, “We made it….25 hours in the sky. Harare Zimbabwe.”

After their performance at Palm Estate Borrowdale in Harare they will move straight to Bulawayo where they will perform at The Smokehouse in Hillside.

“Zimbabwe say no more See you next Friday…. Saturday and Sunday,” read a caption on a flyer posted by the DJz.

Entrance to the shows has sparked controversy on social media as some users claimed the prices were too high.

US$20 gets you into the standard section while US$50 is needed to gain VIP entry. For those in Harare 10 tickets have been reserved for those who are able to pay US$5000 for each. Nehanda Radio