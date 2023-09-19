Zim teenager Tawanda Chirewa turns down Ipswich deal, signs for Wolves

Promising Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Chirewa has signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers FC after turning down a deal at Ipswich Town.

The 19-year-old midfielder will play for Wolves’ Under-21 side.

It was revealed by the English Premier League side in a statement announcing Chirewa’s arrival on Monday.

“Wolves under-21s have bolstered their midfield ranks with the signing of Tawanda Chirewa,” wrote Wolves.

“The 19-year-old joins from Ipswich Town and becomes the second player to link-up with James Collins’ side for the 2023/24 season following the earlier arrival of Matty Whittingham.”

At 16 years and 31 days, the exciting midfielder became Town’s second-youngest first-team player when he made his debut in the EFL Trophy tie at Colchester in November 2019.

Chirewa who qualifies to play international football for Zimbabwe, signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town in November 2020 when he was aged 17.

At Wolves, the gifted midfielder will link up with other Zimbabwean players in Leon Chiwome and Joshua Nyakudya.