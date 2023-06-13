Zim teen Tawanda Chirewa offered new deal at promoted Ipswich Town

Zimbabwe Warriors prospect Tawanda Chirewa is among players that were offered new contracts by Ipswich Town who recently earned promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in England.

Town confirmed in a statement issued in May, Chirewa will remain at the club for championship football next season.

“The Club can confirm its retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

“Contract offers have been made to first-team duo Sone Aluko and Massimo Luongo, as well as youngster Tawanda Chirewa,” read the statement.

The exciting 19-year-old extends stay at Town a year after it was reported he had attracted interests from EPL sides Arsenal and West Ham in May 2022.

“West Ham United and Arsenal are eyeing promising Town youngster Tawanda Chirewa…,” wrote TWTD who provide most coverage of Ispwich.

Chirewa who qualifies to play international football for Zimbabwe, signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town in November 2020 when he was aged 17.

He penned a deal that ran up to 2022 before he extended by a year to 2023.

The attacker became Town’s second-youngest first-team player when he made his debut in the EFL Trophy tie at Colchester in November 2019 aged 16 years and 31 days old.