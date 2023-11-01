Brentford, Liverpool and Wolves youngsters called up to Zimbabwe Warriors

Zimbabwe Warriors coach Baltimore Brito has called up a preliminary squad of 27 players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria this month.

Of interest is the call up of UK based youngsters who are yet to start for their teams like Liverpool Academy star Isaac Mabaya, Brentford goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva, Wolves forward Leon Chiwome and Leicester City forward Tawanda Maswanhise.

Other UK based players to be included are Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota and Reading youngster and former Wales youth international Tivonge Rushesha.

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been named in the squad along with Hatters striker Admiral Muskwe.

Below is the Zimbabwe Warriors Squad