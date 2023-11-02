Domboshava serial rapist Goodwill Mhandu sentenced to 45 years in jail

A 23-year-old Domboshava serial rapist Goodwill Mhandu was sentenced to 45 years imprisonment after he went on a raping spree for over two years while also robbing his victims.

Mhandu will however serve 34 years imprisonment after the regional Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi suspended 10 years on condition of good behavior and another year on condition that he restitutes a total of US$656 to his victims by November 30 2021.

The court heard that sometime in November 2021, Mhandu armed with a machete and iron bar, broke into Joina City Tuckshop in Domboshava where the complainant was sleeping.

Mhandu who is HIV positive tied the victim’s hands and legs before raping her three times without protection after threatening to chop off her head with the machete.

After raping her, he ransacked the tuckshop and stole US$150, zwl$5000, groceries and two cellphones.

Mhandu packed the goods into plastic bags and the complainant’s black satchel and vanished.

On January 26, 2022, Mhandu also broke into another shop called Hot Dog located in Domboshava and grabbed the lady who works there by the collar before pulling out a knife and demanded cash.

Mhandu handcuffed her before demanding her to surrender the shop keys.

The court heard that Mhandu forced the victim into the shop and tied her legs with a rope before raping her twice without protection.

The State also told the court that he opened the cash box and stole US$500, $2 000 and two mobile phones.

On January 6, he broke into another complainant’s house armed with an axe and a machete. He then ordered her to remain silent or he would kill her.

He stole US$6 from her wallet and assaulted her demanding more money.

Mhandu raped her four times before packing her groceries into a bag and went away.

Mhandu was arrested following a tip-off.