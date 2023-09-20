Chirewa debut delight, assists during Wolves U21s 2-2 draw with Norwich

Newly signed Zimbabwean promising attacking midfielder Tawanda Chirewa superbly introduced himself at Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s following his top notch performance in Tuesday’s 2-2 stalemate with Norwich City under-21s.

The 19-year-old midfielder who was making his debut after signing for Wolves on Monday provided an assist with eight minutes into the match.

Chirewa’s textbook defence splitting pass behind the Norwich defence, saw McLeod score at the near post to put Wolves Under-21 side into an early lead.

Norwich responded eight minutes after courtesy of Aboh who leveled matters in the 16 minute.

The match went into the break level but Brooke netted in the 53rd minute to put Norwich in front for the first time.

Meanwhile, it was Chirewa’s countryman Leon Chiwome who equalised for the visitors in the 88th minute.

Chiwome who was making his return from injury and was introduced as a second half substitute, found a leveller two minutes from time finishing off a Keto-Diyawa’s neatly delivered cross.

The exciting Chirewa is a highly rated midfielder who has already received rave reviews from the Wolves academy manager Jon Hunter-Barrett;

“It’s one that we’re delighted to get over the line. We’ve been watching Tawanda (Chirewa) for a while now, since the age of 16, and monitoring his progress before picking the right opportunity to approach and get him across for his services.

“His key qualities are his handling of the ball in tight areas and an ability to get the team up the pitch to create and score from deep areas.

“As always, with one of our key strategies of looking at loan opportunities for our players at the right time, the departures of Harvey (Griffiths) and Alfie (Pond) and steady progression of one or two others into the first-team squad, it was important we strengthened our under-21s to ensure they have the ability to compete throughout the season.”

Chirewa who qualifies to play international football for Zimbabwe, signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town in November 2020 when he was aged 17.