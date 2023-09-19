“God will surely visit Zimbabwe, you will love it” – Chamisa tells supporters

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is still giving his supporters hope that he will deliver change in Zimbabwe despite losing the just ended disputed 2023 harmonised general elections.

Chamisa lost the 2023 plebiscite with 44% to incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa who garnered 52,6%. He, however, refused to endorse the result citing massive irregularities which corrupted the process.

CCC is calling for a fresh election supervised by international observers.

In urban areas, the opposition strongholds, ballot papers were delivered late. In Rural areas, voters were allegedly intimidated by members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) in the form of a Zanu-PF aligned shadowy organisation called Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

International observers like the Southern African Development Community (SADC), European Union (EU) dismissed the plebiscite as a sham.

Poor Zimbabweans especially those in cities voted for Chamisa and pinned their hopes on him as the launchpad for change and emancipation of the country’s economy.

But their expectations were shattered by a disputed election result announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission which proclaimed Mnangagwa as the winner.

Chamisa, a pastor and lawyer, continues to assure his supporters that he will deliver change through the help of the Almighty God.

“Fellow Citizens; Trust this #Godisinit I believe in. Let them not mock you. He has never let me down before. He will surely visit Zimbabwe 🇿🇼He will show Himself mighty and strong. You will love it. He is always on time.

“Ignore these manly and sham sideshows. Don’t say I didn’t tell you! Be happy Zimbabwe! Isaiah 33:22,” Chamisa posted on his official X handle (formerly known as Twitter).

SADC observers led by Nevers Mumba said the Zimbabwean election did not meet the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and regional standards.

A defiant Mnangagwa and his ruling party have vowed to move on claiming they have another 5-year mandate to govern the country and do not need the opposition in any coalition government.