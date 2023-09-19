Chevrons star Sikandar Raza shortlisted for another top international award

Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team (the Chevrons) all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been shortlisted for another top international award following his continued splendid performances.

The highly rated Chevrons star has been nominated for the Athlete of the Year in the 2023 African Entertainment Awards USA, becoming the only Zimbabwean vying for the top gong.

He has been nominated along with other top African personalities.

These include, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez as well as Napoli’s gunslinger Victor Osimhen, Thomas Partey and Andile Dlamini.

The winner for the prestigious award will be announced on the 11th of November 2023 at the awards ceremony set to be held in the US.

The awards were first presented in 2015.

They celebrate African entertainment and achievements globally and also aim to unite Africans, and promote a strong self-sufficient Africa capable of driving social change worldwide.

Raza’s nomination comes after he was Zimbabwe’s top performer with both bat and ball.

He broke and set some national team records including becoming the first ever Zimbabwean cricketer in history to score 500 runs and take 25 wickets in Twenty-20 cricket in a calendar year.

Raza also became the first Zimbabwean to win the prestigious ICC monthly award in August after a scintillating performance during the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.