Williams shines; scores 174 runs to inspire ruthless Zimbabwe to crush USA

They were joyful scenes at the Harare Sports Club (HSC) on Monday after a high- flying Zimbabwe Cricket team (The Chevrons) absolutely demolished the United States of America (USA).

The Dave Houghton coached side won by a remarkable 304 runs to create a memorable moment in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket.

It was Zimbabwe’s biggest win ever in the ODI cricket and the second largest margin of victory in terms of runs in the same competition.

Having been made to bat first after losing a toss, Zimbabwe who started slow with openers Joylord Gumbie and Innocent Kaia finding it difficult, later showed their dominance with the bat.

The Chevrons posted a resounding total of 408/6 to achieve their highest ever score in ODI cricket, crossing the 400 run mark for the first time.

Captain Sean Williams who was voted Player-of-the-Match, stole the show and delivered a masterclass.

He scored a remarkable 174 runs in just 101 balls with his innings including five sixes as well as 21 fours.

New boy Gumbie who had a slow start later picked his form and contributed significantly with 78 runs off 103 balls.

Fan favourite and ever in form Sikandar Raza was bowled out for 48 runs in 27 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes.

Ryan Burl also contributed immensely with 47 runs off 16 balls.

He was three runs away from equalling former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers’ for the fastest ODI fifty.

USA were bundled out for 104 runs with Raza and youthful Brad Evans picking two wickets each while Burl and Luke Jongwe grabbed one apiece.

With the victory, Zimbabwe topped Group A with eight points having won all four of their group stages matches.

The Chevrons await to play the Super Six stage which starts in Bulawayo this weekend.

Teams that will end as finalists after all matches will qualify for the World Cup.