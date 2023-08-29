Chevrons star Sikandar Raza named Saint Lucia Kings’ captain in CPL

Zimbabwe national cricket team (The Chevrons) star Sikandar Raza has been named Saint Lucia Kings’ captain.

Saint Lucia is a franchise cricket team in the Caribbean Premier League.

“Congrats King Raza! You are officially the new Skipper of the Saint Lucia Kings,”the club wrote on X (Twitter).

Reacting to the captaincy role, the 37- year-old expressed his delight.

“It’s quite humbling for Saint Lucia Kings to trust me with such a big responsibility,” said Raza in an interview shared on X by Saint Lucia.

He added: “I’m very relaxed and humble about it because we have 18 boys that are very focused and determined (to win) such that captaining is basically just to go there and flick the coin.

“We got one goal and one thing to achieve that is to win matches.”

The gifted Pakistan born cricketer has been Zimbabwe’s top performer for over a year now.

Raza who is good with the ball and bat, made history during the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in June when he became the first Chevrons player to score the fastest century for Zimbabwe in an ODI match.