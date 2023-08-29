Zim teenager Joey Phuthi signs first pro-contract with Sheffield Wednesday

Zimbabwean teenager Joey Phuthi has signed his first professional contract with Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The 18-year-old expressed his delight after putting pen to paper to sign his first pro-contract with the Owls.

He told the club’s media team: “I’m delighted to have everything sorted out and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch, prove myself and show what I can do.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life, to get my first professional deal and I can’t even put it into words.

“It goes quick and there’s a lot of highs and lows, it’s all worth it because today I’m so happy and excited.

“It means a lot to my mum and dad and they are really proud, and I’m happy they can have that feeling.

“I feel like I’m getting better and beating my man one on one, and I’m trying to add more and do anything to help the team.”

Phuthi was born in Harare before moving to the United Kingdom aged 12.

He has risen through the club’s ranks to play a key role in the Under-21 side.

The gifted pacey winger featured in Sheffield Wednesday’s first team pre-season friendlies against York and Chesterfield over the summer.