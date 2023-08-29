Nyasha Mushekwi nets 14th goal to go second on scorers’ chart in China

Red hot ex-CAPS United striker Nyasha Mushekwi, was again on the score sheet over the weekend when his side Zhejiang Professional FC beat his former paymasters Dalian Pro 3-0 at home.

The goal which was Mushekwi’s 14th of the season, saw him move second on the top goal scorers chart in the ongoing 2023 Chinese Super League.

He is one goal shy of the leading goal scorer and teammate Leonardo who has 15 goals to his name in 24 games.

Mushekwi doubled Zheijang’s lead in the 70th minute after Kouassi had put the hosts in front in the 14th minute.

Cheng Jin sealed the victory for the Green Giants with 10 minutes left to regulation time.

Zhejiang are seated 5th on the log standings with 39 points, 14 behind table toppers Shanghai Port who have managed to collect 53 points.

Mushekwi’s 14th goal comes one week after he was named Player of the Week for match day 22.

It was after an impressive performance when Zhejiang beat log leaders Shanghai 3-4 away at the SAIC Arena.

The in-form and ‘unstoppable’ former Mamelodi Sundowns gigantic striker, continues to defy age following a series of scintillating performances.