Red hot Mushekwi makes it into Team of the Month for August in China

Ageless former Zimbabwe Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi has been named in the Team of the Month for August in the Chinese Super League.

Mushekwi was impressive in August, scoring a couple of goals including a brace when Greentown beat Shanghai Port 3-4 away at SAIC Arena.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is also in the race for the golden boot with 14 goals to his name.

Mushekwi is considered as one of the top players at Zhejiang by Sofascore.

Sofascore rates Mushekwi as the third best player at his club after the leading top scorer Leonardo who is rated 7.37 and midfielder Franko Andrijašević who is rated 7.18 while the former Zimbabwe international is rated 7.10.

Formerly with CAPS United, Mushekwi is Zhejiang’s all-time top goalscorer with 69 goals.