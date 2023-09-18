Msendami’s solitary strike sinks South African giants Orlando Pirates

Former Highlanders FC attacking midfielder Daniel Msendami was the hero of the day on Sunday when his solitary strike helped his Jwaneng Galaxy record a narrow 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates.

The CAF Champions League second round first leg match pitting the Botswana champions and South African giants was staged at the 25 000 seater Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone.

Msendami, who is touted as the next Khama Billiat by his coach Morena Ramoreboli, slided home in the 23rd minute to score from a well delivered cross by forward Kutlwelo Mpolokang.

The 22-year-old ginger haired winger’s goal ensured Galaxy will travel to South Africa for the second leg of next week carrying a one goal advantage.

Msendami has been a marvel to watch in the Jwaneng Galaxy colours since his arrival at the club in August 2022 on a loan deal from Highlanders FC.

Following his attributes, Galaxy signed him permanently a few months later for a fee reportedly around US$12 000.

Last season, the youngster was the “talk” of the Botswana Premiership after contributing immensely as Galaxy won its first ever league title.

The Bosso 90 product had eight goals and 11 assists to his name.

His goal against Pirates comes a few days after he expressed his interest to play for the Zimbabwe national team.

“I’m waiting for such a chance (to play for the national team). Hopefully I will represent my country one day,” he said.

Msendami attracted interest from top Tanzanian and South African clubs in June before opting to stay at Galaxy.