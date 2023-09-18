Warriors defender Darikwa opens his Apollon Limassol scoring account

Zimbabwean international defender Tendayi Darikwa scored his first goal in Apollon Limassol’s colours when they drew 1-1 away to APOEL at Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi on Sunday evening.

Darikwa leveled matters at the stroke of halftime cancelling Petrovic’s goal that had came early in the 3rd minute.

The former Burnley defender who was making his fourth appearance for Apollon Limassol, was yet to find the back of the net since his arrival in June.

Darikwa joined Apollon Limassol on a two-year-deal as a free agent after he parted ways with Wigan Athletic in May.

“Apollon Football Club announces the agreement in principle with football player Tendayi Darikwa until May 2025,” the club confirmed the signing.

The 31-year-old defender left Wigan Athletic after spending two-and-a-half seasons at the DW Stadium.

“Wigan Athletic can confirm captain Tendayi Darikwa will leave the Football Club at the end of his existing contract on 30 June 2023, following two-and-a-half season at the DW Stadium.”

Darikwa made 116 appearance for the Latics and scored twice after joining the English lower side from Nottingham Forest in January 2021.