Supreme Court confirms WestProp ownership of Pomona City land

The Supreme Court has ended the Pomona City land row after confirming that Stand 654 Pomona Township in Harare’s leafy Borrowdale suburb belongs to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange listed WestProp Holdings Ltd.

In May 2023 the High Court ordered the attachment of the land and for its sale to be advertised within 10 days to raise money to offset a debt owed to Fairclot Investments, a construction company subcontracted by Ken Sharpe’s company, Augur Investments to construct the Harare Airport Road.

Fairclot Investments, trading as Trucking and Construction (T&C) was seeking an order to “set aside the transfer of the property covered in the deed of settlement to Doorex Properties being a certain 273,2 hectares of land called Stand 654 Pomona Township”.

WestProp Holdings successfully appealed the High Court order canceling the transfer of the land to Doorex Properties, which is a subsidiary of Augur Investments owned by Sharpe.

In a statement after the Supreme Court decision, WestProp announced the end of the protracted legal battle telling clients that “the Pomona dream will certainly be delivered.”

“We are pleased to advise our stakeholders and valued customers of the outcome of the appeal filed under SC271/23. The ruling which was delivered today cements and confirms that indeed Stand 654 Pomona Township belongs to WestProp Holdings Ltd,” the statement read in part.

“We have thus put to rest any legal impediments and challenges to our title and the dispute between Augur Investments, Doorex Properties and Fairclot Investments has finally been determined in our favour by the Apex Court which has confirmed full discharge of the liability.”

The company further pointed out that: “We want to reassure our esteemed stakeholders and clients that the Pomona dream will certainly be delivered. With all the legal battles now behind us, our focus is now on delivering the Pomona dream and satisfying the imagination of our stakeholders and clients.”

WestProp Holdings CEO Ken Sharpe recently said the plan was to build a massive US$4 billion ‘city within a city’ that will offer an opportunity for Zimbabweans to live the “Dubai Dream” while in Harare.