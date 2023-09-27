Unstoppable Mushekwi grabs brace as Zhejiang thump Shenzhen 5-0

In form Zimbabwean striker Nyasha Mushekwi grabbed a second half brace in Zhejiang’s 5-0 drubbing of Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League on Sunday afternoon.

Mushekwi who came in as a second half substitute replacing Leonardo 62 minutes into the match, scored his goals in the 73rd and 88th minute.

The brace took the 35-year-old striker second on the goal scorers chart with 16 goals after 24 matches.

Leonardo is leading the chart with 17 goals one ahead of the former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns striker.

The ageless striker is considered one of the best top players at Zhejiang by Sofascore.

He is rated the third best player at his club after the league’s leading scorer Leonardo and Franko Andrijasevic.

Mushekwi has rated at 7.10 while Leonardo and Andrijasevic are rated 7.37 and 7.18 respectively.

The big striker has played 112 games for Zhejiang FC since joining them in 2019 and has scored 65 goals.

In August 2022, he surpassed South Africa’s Dino Ndlovu to become the club’s all time top scorer with 41 goals.