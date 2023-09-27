Back with a bang, Hadebe scores weeks after recovering from ankle injury

United-States based Zimbabwe Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe is ‘back with a bang’ after making an exciting come back from a serious ankle injury with a goal.

Hadebe scored for Houston Dynamo in their 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City during a Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter played on Sunday evening.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender who had been sidelined by an ankle injury for five months, netted at the stroke of half time although his goal was not enough as the Orange Crush suffered a defeat.

He was subbed off early into the second half.

Hadebe returned into action two weeks ago following his recovery from injury.

The 28-year-old defender fractured his right ankle in April and underwent successful surgery and rehabilitation.

Last week, he played the entire match when Houston Dynamo defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1.

He expressed his delight following the big victory as well as his return.

“For me (winning 4-1) is a great feeling, I will take it as a birthday present since It’s my birthday month,” said Hadebe.

“I would like to thank all the fans for pushing (supporting) us, it wasn’t easy but because they were cheering us we managed to pull through,” he added.

Hadebe’s recovery is a huge boost for the Warriors ahead of the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.