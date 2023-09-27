CAF Inspector Joshua Knipp inspects National Sports and Rufaro Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Stadium Inspector Joshua Knipp was in Zimbabwe from South Africa last week inspecting the National Sports and Rufaro Stadiums in Harare.

This was revealed in statement by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) on Monday on their Facebook page.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Stadium Inspector Joshua Knipp was in the country last week Thursday where he inspected the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

“Knipp who was accompanied by members of the FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Rosemary Mugadza and the FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima inspected the sporting facilities Thursday and Friday.

“A report is expected to be presented to the association in due course,” ZIFA wrote on their timeline.

The two sporting facilities were banned from hosting international matches after failing to meet CAF requirements.

Some of the CAF requirements include installation of bucket seats, electronic turnstiles, a Venue Operations Centre (VOC) and renovation of the B-Arena.

The inspection comes a month before Zimbabwe is set to host Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier match in November.

The match is highly likely to be played outside the country as both stadias are unfit to host international matches.

The sporting facilities have become an eyesore following neglection by the government and the municipality.

They will require a lot of work to meet the required standards.