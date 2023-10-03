Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Chirewa nets first goal for Wolves

Promising Zimbabwean star Tawanda Chirewa (19) was one of the scorers when Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s defeated Leeds Under-21s 2-0 in a league match on Monday.

It was Chirewa’s first goal for Wolves since completing his move from Ipswich Town in August.

“Wolves under-21s have bolstered their midfield ranks with the signing of Tawanda Chirewa,” Wolves confirmed.

“The 19-year-old joins from Ipswich Town and becomes the second player to link-up with James Collins’ side for the 2023/24 season following the earlier arrival of Matty Whittingham.”

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is playing along with his compatriots in Leon Chiwome and Joshua Nyakudya.

Chirewa opened his scoring account in the 25th minute tapping from close range to put Wolves in front.

Justin Hubner sealed the victory for the hosts with 37 minutes into the match.

At 16 years and 31 days, Chirewa became Town’s second-youngest first-team player when he made his debut in the EFL Trophy tie at Colchester in November 2019.

He signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town in November 2020 when he was aged 17.