21-member Zimbabwe Mighty Warriors squad leave for COSAFA Cup in SA
A 21-member squad for the Zimbabwe Mighty Warriors blended with youthful and experienced players left the country for South Africa to take part in the COSAFA Women’s Championship.
The experienced players include Rudo Neshamba, Chido Dzingirai, Lindiwe Magwede, Privilege Mupeti, Nobukhosi Ncube and Eunice Chibanda.
Neshamba who was part of the Mighty Warriors squad at the Olympics Games in 2016 will captain the team.
She will be deputised by veteran goalkeeper Dzingirai who was at the Olympics and defender Ncube.
Some of the youngsters who travelled with the team and are set to make their the Mighty Warriors debut include Patience Ndlovu and Ennety Chemhere.
Ndlovu, aged 17 is the youngest player in the squad while Chemhere who plays for Platinum Royals is 20.
Praynance Zvawanda and Nokukhanya Ndlovu, both aged 20, are some of the youthful players in the squad.
Zimbabwe is part of the 12 teams set to participate in the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship in Gauteng.
The regional competition will be held between 4 to 15 October.
The Mighty Warriors who are making a return in the prestigious competition after missing the 2022 edition due to a FIFA ban, were placed in group C along with Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana.
Veteran gaffer Shadreck Mlauzi will lead the Mighty Warriors squad. He will be assisted by the ex-Mighty Warriors captain Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda and Yohane Chikaola.
Goalkeepers
Cynthia Shonga
Chido Dzingirai
Lindiwe Magwede
Defenders
Eunice Chibanda
Vimbai Mharadzi
Nobukhosi Palma Ncube
Edline Mutumbami
Thelma Masawi
Purity Mugayi
Nokukhanya Ndlovu
Daisy Rumbidzai Kaitano
Midfielders
Alice Moyo
Ennety Sandile
Tanyaradzwa Chihoro
Patience Nyarai Ndlovu
Privilege Mupeti
Forwards
Rudo Neshamba
Shyline Dambamuromo
Praynance Ebilister Zvawanda
Maudy Paidamoyo Mafuruse
Christabel Katona
Technical Team
Shadreck Mlauzi
Sithethelelwe Sibanda
Yohane Chikaola
Ndega Matsika
Brenda Chaora
Portia Chiota
Dorothy Mugari
Margaret Maulana
Kudzanai Matavire
Chioniso Mashakada
Choice Dambuza