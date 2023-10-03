21-member Zimbabwe Mighty Warriors squad leave for COSAFA Cup in SA

A 21-member squad for the Zimbabwe Mighty Warriors blended with youthful and experienced players left the country for South Africa to take part in the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The experienced players include Rudo Neshamba, Chido Dzingirai, Lindiwe Magwede, Privilege Mupeti, Nobukhosi Ncube and Eunice Chibanda.

Neshamba who was part of the Mighty Warriors squad at the Olympics Games in 2016 will captain the team.

She will be deputised by veteran goalkeeper Dzingirai who was at the Olympics and defender Ncube.

Some of the youngsters who travelled with the team and are set to make their the Mighty Warriors debut include Patience Ndlovu and Ennety Chemhere.

Ndlovu, aged 17 is the youngest player in the squad while Chemhere who plays for Platinum Royals is 20.

Praynance Zvawanda and Nokukhanya Ndlovu, both aged 20, are some of the youthful players in the squad.

Zimbabwe is part of the 12 teams set to participate in the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship in Gauteng.

The regional competition will be held between 4 to 15 October.

The Mighty Warriors who are making a return in the prestigious competition after missing the 2022 edition due to a FIFA ban, were placed in group C along with Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana.

Veteran gaffer Shadreck Mlauzi will lead the Mighty Warriors squad. He will be assisted by the ex-Mighty Warriors captain Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda and Yohane Chikaola.

Goalkeepers

Cynthia Shonga

Chido Dzingirai

Lindiwe Magwede

Defenders

Eunice Chibanda

Vimbai Mharadzi

Nobukhosi Palma Ncube

Edline Mutumbami

Thelma Masawi

Purity Mugayi

Nokukhanya Ndlovu

Daisy Rumbidzai Kaitano

Midfielders

Alice Moyo

Ennety Sandile

Tanyaradzwa Chihoro

Patience Nyarai Ndlovu

Privilege Mupeti

Forwards

Rudo Neshamba

Shyline Dambamuromo

Praynance Ebilister Zvawanda

Maudy Paidamoyo Mafuruse

Christabel Katona

Technical Team

Shadreck Mlauzi

Sithethelelwe Sibanda

Yohane Chikaola

Ndega Matsika

Brenda Chaora

Portia Chiota

Dorothy Mugari

Margaret Maulana

Kudzanai Matavire

Chioniso Mashakada

Choice Dambuza