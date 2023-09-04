Jub Jub raped me in presence of my sisters, Amanda Du-Pont tells cops

South African actress Amanda Du-Pont has claimed that musician and TV personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye raped her several times, including a few occasions when he sexually assaulted her in the presence of her siblings.

The actress also said at one point she fell pregnant with Jub Jub’s child but had got an abortion to terminate the pregnancy. She also said she had tried to take her own life because of the repeated incidents of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Du-Pont, who opened a case of rape against Jub Jub recently, gave graphic details of her allegations against the Uyajola 9/9 presenter in the statement she submitted to the police ahead of their trial in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court in November.

In the statement seen by tabloid Sunday World, Du-Pont alleged that Jub Jub first raped her at her Auckland Park apartment in 2007 after she rebuffed his sexual advances.

The actress claimed she had resisted his attempts to have sexual intercourse with her because she did not want to have sex before marriage.

That same year, Du-Pont alleged that Jub Jub had raped her while one of her younger sisters was sleeping on the floor of her apartment while another was in bed with her. Jub Jub allegedly ghosted into her place as they slept.

Du-Pont said in 2008 she and Jub Jub moved together into a house in Bassonia, south of Joburg, where they stayed for a while, until he raped her again in the presence of his sister. Later that year she fell pregnant but had an abortion.

“She said she could not cope any longer and wanted to take her own life by overdosing on pills,” the cop close to the case reportedly told Sunday World.

At one point, Jub Jub is said to have choked Du-Pont until she passed out.

“He then put his hands on her neck, choked and suffocated her until she could not breathe anymore and blacked out,” said the cop.