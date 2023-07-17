Terrence Dzvukamanja stuns Orlando Pirates by joining SuperSport United

Zimbabwean international forward Terrence Dzvukamanja has left Orlando Pirates for SuperSport United, the Soweto giants announced in a statement on Monday.

Dzvukamanja was unattached after his contract with Pirates expired in June.

Pirates has been negotiating with the forward to stay at the club however it seems the 29-year-old has opted to ‘jump off the ship’ to join SuperSport.

A statement from Pirates confirmed the former Ngezi Platinum Stars player has left the club: “Terrence Dzvukamanja, approached the Club pleading to be released to play in Zimbabwe to be close to home in order to address pressing family matters.

“After consideration, the Club offered to pay his salary whilst sorting out his personal issues at home. The Club acceded to this on compassionate grounds.

“As part of the Club’s commitment to players’ welfare, Orlando Pirates makes an effort to, where possible, meet the players’ requests in circumstances that help amongst other things, their mental wellbeing.

“The Club was therefore surprised by an approach from SuperSport United for the player’s services since the Club had made plans to include the player in their CAF Champions League squad.

“With this new development, the Club will release Dzvukamanja to SuperSport United.”

The ex-Bidvest Wits forward becomes the latest player to join Matsantsantsa who signed Ronald Pfumbidzai in April.

Dzvukamanja also joins his fellow compatriots veteran defender Onismor Bhasera and goalie George Chigova.