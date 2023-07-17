“Why do you guys hate me so much?”… Lady Zamar’s plea to social media trolls amidst suicide hint

South African songbird Lady Zamar has again found herself a trending topic on social media, after she spoke out against her treatment from social media trolls who have viciously attacked her since her much publicized accusations of rape against former lover and fellow musician, Sjava.

Lady Zamar has been at the receiving end of nasty social media posts and comments since her case against Sjava was thrown out in November 2020.

Sjava was facing a sexual assault charge after Lady Zamar opened a case of rape that allegedly happened at a hotel in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, in 2017 after a concert.

In an impassioned post on Twitter, Lady Zamar questioned why she had become a constant target of hate-filled posts despite her best attempts to move on with after the saga.

“Why do you guys hate me so much? how have i become such an easy target for you guys? You guys don’t know me or my full story and you don’t know why i’ve kept quiet for such a long time…you guys have no idea how you break a person.

“I can’t move on from your assumptions of what happened to me… you’ve made your opinions my truth… what’s the end goal of all this hate and why are you so determined to believe a story that’s not even full or mine?… when i try to tell you my truth you guys don’t wanna hear it, when i try to move on you guys attack me. How am i supposed to exist in this space…” she posted.

Zamar added that she believed her trolls would not stop until she was dead or something similarly terrible happened to her.

“After you’ve commented on my stuff and said the most vile and evil tweets, what do you hope to achieve with it… what action would satisfy you guys

Coz i just can’t just live my life, i can’t just tweet and i can’t just voice my opinions about anything especially relationships

Please help me out here …can i move on or should i keep on apologising for trying my absolute best to move on…” she said.

Worryingly, Zamar also posted appeared a noose as a follow up to that tweet, hinting that she might be contemplating suicide.