Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch ‘beat up and threatened to kill girlfriend’

The ex-girlfriend of Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch has revealed that the Bafana Bafana star assaulted her twice before she had the courage to finally make a report, and had threatened to kill himself as he increasingly became jealous and accused her of cheating.

Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala laid bare Lorch’s ugly side in a victim impact statement in the Randburg Magistrate’s court where Lorch is due to be sentenced.

Lorch was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for an attack that took place in September 2020.

In her statement, Mothithibala revealed that all had been rosy at the start of their relationship in 2018. The two would move in together later that year.

“They equally contributed towards the rent. They cohabited at her place till he could afford to buy a house,” the statement read.

“In October 2019, he bought a townhouse in Midrand as his income was increased at Orlando Pirates. She lent him R150k which he paid towards the house the same month they moved in.

“In 2020 they decided to start their own family and she fell pregnant but experienced a miscarriage. Around this time, they had treated each other with love and respect,” read the report.

Things turned sour however, when Lorch began accusing her of cheating and would also threaten to kill himself, a move Mothithibala thought was meant to control her.

“He would sleep in a separate room. The accused would send her text messages informing her that he feared he would kill himself,” the report said.

As they grew apart, the two started living in separate houses. On the day of the assault, she had texted Lorch informing him that she wanted her car keys, as it was getting late. The Pirates star had gone out with a friend.

“On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her, and accused her of cheating. He pushed her and she fell on the pavement. She had natural hair and he pulled her by it. She screamed for help.

“His friend came to her rescue. He didn’t show mercy and was proud, telling her to call the police.”

Mothithibala said she had not reported two previous cases of assault, as she wanted to protect his job and reputation.

“These were not as severe as the current incident,” read the report.

The case was postponed to 21 November.