I’m ready to sponsor Warriors; I want them to qualify for World Cup: Magaya

Prominent PHD Ministries Prophet Walter Magaya has refused to give up on his dream to see the Zimbabwe Warriors playing at the prestigious World Cup tournament.

From 2017, Magaya has been ‘preaching the word’ that one day the Warriors will participate at the prestigious global football showpiece for the first time ever.

Fast-forward to 2023, the football-mad prophet still insists.

He has rekindled his dream again, in fact, this time around, he says he wants to see his dream come true.

“Zimbabwe will play at the World Cup one day. It’s only a matter of time. As long I’m alive, I will continue supporting the team in anyway to ensure this dream is fulfilled.

“We have a lot of talent in this country, so why not qualify for the World Cup? I will not cease to support the national team to achieve such a remarkable feat,” he said.

His remarks come at a time Zimbabwe has been re-admitted into the FIFA family after spending 17 months in the cold due to suspension for third party (government) interference.

Lifting of the suspension was confirmed by the global football governing body on Monday and officially announced at a press media briefing held on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe were included in the FIFA World Cup 2026 African qualifiers and are set to learn their opponents on Thursday.

They are in pot 4 with Mozambique, Togo, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Central African Republic, Malawi and Libya.

Meanwhile, the Yadah FC owner who has been inactive in football in the past few years, says he is still willing to come in handy and capacitate the Warriors.

Previously, the ex-football administrator was ZIFA’s all weather friend.

For countless times and in many ways, he bailed the financially struggling football federation (ZIFA) out.

At times he bankrolled the costs for the Warriors camp and on several occasions, pledged to accommodate the men’s senior national team for free at Yadah Hotel.

However, this stopped when the former ZIFA president Felton Kamambo took over the reigns from Philip Chiyangwa.

Multiple reports suggested there was ‘bad blood’ between the Kamambo led executive and Magaya, allegedly resulting in the former refusing to work with him.

Magaya who says he is driven by a passion to see the Warriors qualify for World Cup said: “I stopped helping the Warriors for reasons beyond my control.

“But now that we have been re-admitted by FIFA, if the new leadership in control of things at ZIFA want me to continue assist the team were possible, I’m ready.”