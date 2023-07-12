Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Pasuwa salary revealed; highest paid in Malawi, one of least paid in region

Zimbabwean international coach Kallisto Pasuwa won his fourth league title in a row with Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi
Last year Zimbabwean international coach Kallisto Pasuwa won his fourth league title in a row with Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi (Picture via Nyasa Big Bullets)

Former Harare giants Dynamos FC’ head coach, now in charge of Malawian giants FC Nyasa Big Bullets Kalisto ‘The Great Khali’ Pasuwa’s salary has been revealed.

According to Malawian newspaper, The Nation, Pasuwa is the highest paid coach in Malawi with a monthly salary of US$5 000 (about 5 million Malawian Kwacha).

Second on the list is former Highlanders, CAPS United and Harare City coach Mark Harrison who get US$4 500.

Harrison is with Mighty Mkuru Wanderers.

The Zimbabwean international might be the highest paid coach in Malawi but is getting way below his peers in the region.

Recently fired Kaizer Chiefs’ gaffer Arthur Zwane was reportedly the highest paid coach in the Southern African region, earning a monthly salary of R800 000 (US$43 980).

Pasuwa, one of the most decorated coaches in the region with eight league titles to his name, four apiece with Dynamos and Big Bullets earns less than Highlanders coach Baltermar Brito.

The Brazilian born Portuguese coach takes home US$7 000, two thousand more than the former Warriors tactician.

According to the Daily Nation of Zambia, George Lwandamina who is in charge of Zesco United, gets three times more than Pasuwa, with a salary of US$18 000.

