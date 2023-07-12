Mnangagwa’s allies allegedly targeted amid ‘infiltration’ scare in Zanu PF

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies are reportedly being targeted by some unknown infiltrators sent to weaken his support base ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

Many of Mnangagwa’s allies including sitting MPs and ministers, fell by the wayside when Zanu-PF held its internal polls four months ago. The primary elections of the ruling party were presided over by a controversial organisation called Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ)

FAZ was heavily criticised for allegedly being run by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and being responsible for the fall of Mnangagwa’s allies including Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Tourism, Environment and Climate Change Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

Another Zanu-PF affiliate, MenBelievED, has also fired the President’s longtime associate, Justice Matsatsira.

Matsatsira is the founder of MenBelievED which bred the likes of Young Women4ED, Pastors4ED among other Zanu-PF aligned 4ED organisations.

A source close to the development told Nehanda Radio that there is huge infiltration in Zanu-PF allegedly sponsored by Mnangagwa’s enemies who include independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere.

The source preferred to be anonymous for fear of victimisation. They believes that Matsatsira is also a victim of Kasukuwere’s collaborators in Zanu-PF, especially in the security sector and FAZ.

Nehanda Radio is in possession of a letter from MenBelievED Secretary General Bethel Jaricha seemingly firing Matsatsira. It does not state the reasons, but points out that all communication relating to MenBelievED would no longer be directed to Matsatsira.

“I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to inform you of a recent development within our organization that requires your immediate attention and adoption.

“It is with regret that I must inform you that Justice Matsatsira who held the position of Founding Father was EXPELLED from MENBELIEVED ORGANIZATION.

“In light of this development, it is imperative that we communicate this development to our Chapter leadership structures. All communication to do with MenBelievED will NOT be addressed to Justice Matsatsira and He will not represent the Organization on any platform or rank.

“I understand that this news may come as a surprise to all of us. However, it is crucial that we remain focused on the important task at hand, that is mobilisation.

“I appreciate your immediate attention to this matter,” read part of the letter.

Contacted for a comment, Matsatsira neither accepted nor denied anything saying: “I do not have a comment.”

A Nehanda Radio source however believes that Matsatsira is being sacrificed for supporting Mnangagwa by Kasukuwere’s accomplices in Zanu-PF. He will join the list of the President’s allies who were removed by FAZ during primary elections.

Kasukuwere fled the country in November 2017 during the coup that ousted former president Robert Mugabe and installed Mnangagwa. The former Zanu-PF political commissar announced his bid to challenge Mnangagwa in the upcoming election.

As a former ruling party top official, Kasukuwere is believed to be infiltrating Zanu-PF grassroots structures from all provinces especially Mashonaland Central where his political career started.

Recently, controversial businessman Acie Lumumba real name Gerald Mutumanje claimed that Zanu-PF members were no longer happy with Mnangagwa hence they are secretly forwarding and supporting Kasukuwere to be the next leader in order to save Zanu-PF’s existence.

“Everybody in Zanu-PF is looking for a fresh start. I’m looking for a fresh start. A fresh start is an opportunity to reset, a chance to rebuild a broken promise that was made by Zanu-PF. Is there a broken promise? 100%.

“Saviour Kasukuwere will mend the promise. He has to. Otherwise Zanu-PF is done. This election is between Saviour Kasukuwere and Nelson Chamisa.

“Kasukuwere wants to be the President of Zimbabwe first of all. And to be clearer, he will receive votes from Zanu-PF members because they don’t want Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Lumumba said.