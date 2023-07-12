Luton to loan out Zimbabwe striker Admiral Muskwe to League One clubs

Newly promoted English Premier League (EPL) side Luton Town FC “have fielded loan enquiries” from League One outfits for Zimbabwe Warriors Admiral Muskwe.

The Sunday Sports Editor Darren Witcoop took to his Twitter account on Monday to reveal Luton Town’s intentions ahead of the 2023/24 EPL campaign.

Tweeted Witcoop: “Luton Town have fielded loan enquiries for striker Admiral Muskwe from several League One clubs. The Zimbabwean (international) is set to leave Kenilworth Road this summer.”

Muskwe was on another loan spell with Fleetwood Town for five months in 2022 until Luton recalled him in February 2023.

“We can confirm that forward Admiral Muskwe has been recalled following his loan spell at Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood Town. The 24-year-old made a total of 17 appearances during his time at Highbury Stadium, scoring three times.

“Welcome back to Kenilworth Road, Ade [Muskwe],” Luton Town wrote in February.

The 24-year-old centre forward joined the Hatters on a long term deal from former EPL side Leicester City in July 2021.

It appears Muskwe is finding it difficult to impress and remain at Kenilworth Road, resulting in him being loaned out often.

Meanwhile, this reporter went on to ask Witcoop to provide latest update about Nakamba following his long awaited deal to join Luton Town with the club keen to sign the midfielder who helped them earn promotion to the top flight league.

The London based journalist said: “(Luton Town wants to sign Nakamba) on a permanent deal but the deal has been dragging on for a while now though.”