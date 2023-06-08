Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Stadium crisis hits PSL; suspend matches until 1 July for renovations

FootballFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 24
Renovations at the National Sports Stadium in September 2020
Renovations at the National Sports Stadium in September 2020

The country’s local football governing body, the PSL has with immediate effect, suspended all top flight league matches following a stadium crisis.

According to a statement issued by the PSL on Wednesday, the suspension is “necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the National Sports Stadium and to allow the playing field to regenerate.”

It comes after the National Sports Stadium who are home to eight PSL teams has been showing signs of being over-used.

The sporting facility hosted four games almost every week starting from Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is taking a break with immediate effect and will resume on the 1st of July 2023.

Related Articles

PSL postpones much awaited fixture pitting Bosso and DeMbare

26,801

Irony as ‘Castle Lager’ PSL officially permits…

18,232

Highlanders seek to end nine-year winless jinx against FC…

20,944

ZIFA condemns Ascot, Vengere Stadiums for PSL matches

29,686
1 of 89

“This has been necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the National Sports Stadium and to allow the playing field to regenerate.

“We also expect refurbishment works at Rufaro, Nyamhunga and Sakubva Stadium to be completed before we resume Castle Lager PSL matches.”

With Rufaro Stadium under renovations as well, this means there are no venues to host PSL games in Harare, resulting in the decision to suspend matches.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments