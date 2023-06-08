Stadium crisis hits PSL; suspend matches until 1 July for renovations

The country’s local football governing body, the PSL has with immediate effect, suspended all top flight league matches following a stadium crisis.

According to a statement issued by the PSL on Wednesday, the suspension is “necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the National Sports Stadium and to allow the playing field to regenerate.”

It comes after the National Sports Stadium who are home to eight PSL teams has been showing signs of being over-used.

The sporting facility hosted four games almost every week starting from Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is taking a break with immediate effect and will resume on the 1st of July 2023.

“We also expect refurbishment works at Rufaro, Nyamhunga and Sakubva Stadium to be completed before we resume Castle Lager PSL matches.”

With Rufaro Stadium under renovations as well, this means there are no venues to host PSL games in Harare, resulting in the decision to suspend matches.