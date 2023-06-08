Unai Emery has ‘no plans’ for Marvelous Nakamba at Aston Villa – report

Despite his impressive performances at newly promoted Luton Town FC, Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s future at Aston Villa still remains in the balance.

The 29-year-old is likely set for an exit at Villa Park since joining the club in 2019 from Club Brugge for £11 million.

Nakamba, whose contract with Villa is expiring in July 2024, is not in coach Unai Emery’s plans for next season.

BirminghamLive reports that the Villa coach and his backroom staff have “no intention to reintegrate Nakamba back into the squad.”

The UK publication also said: “Although he is under contract until 2024, he is expected to move on, adding to the list of players who have already departed like Ashley Young and Jed Steer.”

It remains unknown whether Villa will release Nakamba permanently or they will loan him until his contract expires.

The Zimbabwean international who fell down the pecking order in Emery’s team, was on a loan spell at Luton in the second of the campaign.

He spent six months with the Hatters, helping the side to secure their first English Premier League promotion since 1992.

The Rob Edwards’ coached side are the favourites to sign or loan Nakamba if the Clarets and Blue decide on the former Bantu Rovers players’ fate.

However, wages to sign the midfielder permanently could be too high for the new premier league boys.

Nakamba is not ruling out chances of remaining at Kenilworth Road: “Hopefully. You can never say never in life, only God knows the future.

“Now I’m happy, we are celebrating, hopefully, you never know. I just have to celebrate now with Luton and hopefully for the best outcome that will come, I will be grateful for it.”

For Aston Villa, Nakamba made a total of 68 appearances.