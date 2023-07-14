Govt partners Sakunda Holdings to revamp giant National Sports Stadium

The government has partnered energy giant Sakunda Holdings to speed up renovations at National Sports Stadium (NSS) ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers set to start in November.

NSS was banned by CAF to host any international matches until the stadia meets all required standards including the installation of plastic bucket seats.

To give a facelift to the giant sporting facility, government has partnered the Kudakwashe Tagwirei owned company Sakunda Holdings to kick start works.

A delegation comprising of Sakunda Holdings staff, officials from the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Local government, a legal practitioner and engineers, is in Europe on a benchmarking exercise.

The delegation has reportedly toured Real Betis’ High Performance Centre, and Sevilla’s Olympic Stadium.

They are expected to tour Barcelona’s Camp Nou Stadium and the Bernabeu Stadium of Real Madrid.

Both parties will be hoping NSS gets ready by mid November in order for Zimbabwe who got re-admitted into the FIFA family on Monday to host its international matches in the country.

There are chances the Warriors could end up playing their home games in another country if NSS which needs major renovations, fails to meet the standards that are required by CAF.

The Warriors were included in the draw for the world cup qualifiers that was held in Ivory Coast on Thursday evening.

Zimbabwe who were inactive for 17 months due to a FIFA suspension, were drawn in Group C against South Africa, Nigeria, Rwanda, Lesotho and Benin.