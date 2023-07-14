Mnangagwa signs “Patriotic Bill” into law, further tarnishing his name

In a move that is likely to further tarnish President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s image at home and abroad and confirm Zimbabwe’s slide into a full totalitarian state, the Zanu-PF leader has signed into law the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, known as the “Patriotic Bill” that is set punish government critics.

Chief Secretary in the President’s Office and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda confirmed the development in a General Notice 1189 of 2023.

“THE following laws, which were assented to by His Excellency the President, are published in terms of section 131(6)(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe- 1. Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act, 2023. (No.10 of 2023),” read part of the notice.

The President also passed the Labour Amendment Act, 2023 (No 11 of 2023).

The clause referred to as the Patriotic Act imposes penalties on citizens for meeting foreigners to discuss sanctions or foreign intervention in Zimbabwe.

Despite pressure by citizens and rights groups for the bill to be stopped, Zanu-PF MPs used their two thirds majority in Parliament to pass it before it was assented to by Mnangagwa.

The law will, according to observers, violate freedom of expression and association. It contains harsh punishment for people charged under it.

Political commentator Pride Mkono said the law infringes the Constitution of Zimbabwe which allows citizens the right to assemble and free expression.

“The signing of the Patriotic Bill was something that Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF have always been eager to do because they intend to close democratic space, free engagement and expression particularly on international platforms where Zimbabweans would raise issues that are pertinent to the human rights situation in the country.

“This is not embarrassing to them because they are beyond embarrassment. This is an assault to the Constitution of Zimbabwe which allows every citizen of Zimbabwe the right to freedom of assembly and expression,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum described the signing of the law as signaling the “death of democracy”.

“Death of Democracy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed the draconian Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, known as the “Patriotic Bill”.

“The law imposes sanctions on citizens who meet foreign agents to discuss sanctions or call for foreign intervention in Zimbabwe,” the rights group said.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said:

“We condemn the signing into law of the unconstitutional Patriotic Bill. The enactment confirms that Zimbabwe is a full blown dictatorship run by a regime worse than Robert Mugabe. In the new Zimbabwe, unjust laws will be repealed. We will deliver freedom”

Some of the clauses in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act read:

“Criminalising any citizen caught “wilfully injuring Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, dignity and independence as a nation”;

“Criminalising those who participate in meetings with the intention to promote, advance, encourage, instigate or advocate sanctions or trade boycotts against the country; and

“The death penalty for those perceived to have colluded to unseat government, including individuals acting as agents or proxies to such entities.”

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa recently defended the Patriotic Bill saying it will stop people from planning coups in Zimbabwe.

“I don’t accept that it is controversial. It’s okay for people to talk [about it]. That’s freedom of expression.

“People who talk about it [the bill] as being controversial; I’d like to understand what it is they are saying. Is it good to cooperate with people planning subversion of the constitutionally elected government? Is it good to cooperate with people who are planning a coup? Is that correct? No,” Mutsvangwa said.

Ironically the person who appointed Mutsvangwa, President Mnangagwa, rose to power using a military coup in November 2017.