In-form Nyasha Mushekwi nominated for Player of the Month Award

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 25,504
Zhejiang Greentown FC marksman Nyasha Mushekwi

Zhejiang Greentown FC marksman Nyasha Mushekwi has been nominated for the Player of the Month Award for May in the Chinese Super League.

The nomination for the individual gong, comes after the ex-Zimbabwe Warriors’ striker’ stellar performances in May.

He scored in all four games Zhejiang played in that month, taking his season’s tally to six goals.

He is now third on the top goal scorers chart, behind Leornado and Wu Lei who have nine and seven goals respectively.

Leornado and Wu Lei have also been named for the award along with five others in Romulo, Ba Dun, Yu Hanchao, Cryzan and Frank Acheampong.

Mushekwi scored his sixth goal at the start of the weekend [Friday] when his Zhejiang beat Shenzhen FC 3-0.

He doubled the lead for his side after the half hour mark following his nicely taken half volley inside the box.

Currently, Mushekwi who was the top goal scorer for his club last season, is also the leading top scorer at his club.

