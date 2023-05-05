Fire destroys Nash Paints HQ few months after threats by corrupt officials

Three months after undisclosed corrupt officials threatened to burn down businessman Tinashe Mutarisi’s Nash Paints factory in Graniteside, Harare if he did not bribe them, the complex on Thursday went up in flames destroying materials and equipment worth more than US$1,3 million.

Mutarisi confirmed the incident in a statement.

“I regret to inform you that there was a fire outbreak at our Nash Paints Group headquarters last night.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the Zimbabwe Fire Brigade who responded quickly to the scene and worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire. The bravery and dedication of the 16 men and one lady who attended us today is unmatched 🙏🏾 yanga iri color run chaiyo

“We are open for business and ready to serve you. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time,” he said.

Mutarisi, the founder of Nash Paints in February this year complained about “corrupt officials” who he said were demanding kickbacks as a condition for operating in the country.

The businessman said he was no longer going to comply with the demands of the unnamed “corrupt officials” defiantly telling them to “Burn it then”.

“Sometimes the abuse we get from these corrupt officials is unbelievable!

“I’m really not one to complain, but sometimes people can just abuse their authority zvekusvika pakuti share or I burn everything that you have. If you really care for the thousands that benefit from this thing, give me a cut.

“Burn it then.

“Munhu wese ane breaking point! Enough is enough. The good thing is I kept receipts!

“Hold on!

“If I die I die, but I’m not going to take this rubbish anymore.”

Following the latest incident which claimed Mutarisi’s expensive equipment, prominent public relations practitioner Takemore Mazuruse sent his words of comfort saying:

“Help me commiserate with my brother Tinashe Mutarisi who lost raw materials and factory equipment valued over US$1,3 million to a fire accident at his Graniteside premises this morning.

“I don’t talk about it everyday but I have worked with the brother for a long time and I know the amount of work and dedication he invests in his business. May the good Lord restore everything,” Mazuruse said.