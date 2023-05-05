Acie Lumumba granted access to minor child, weekends and holidays only

Controversial businessman Gerald Mutumanje popularly known as Acie Lumumba was granted access to his minor child he sired with his estranged wife, Lillian Rufaro Madyara.

The court ruled that Lumumba will only have access to the child during weekends, public holidays and half of every school holiday.

Lumumba approached the courts saying that he was being denied access to his child by his estranged wife.

The court ordered that the applicant (Lumumba) be granted access to the minor child.

In March last year, Lumumba went nuclear on social media claiming corporate lawyer Zweli Lunga was dating his wife and had defrauded her of over US$200 000 from the sale of a property under the guise of investment.

After threats of being sued by Lunga, Lumumba apologised and retracted his statements.

Read the statement: “I come to you today with a heavy heart, seeking to clear the air and set the record straight on recent events that have unfolded in my personal life.

“In particular, I want to address the recent accusations of defamation made against me by apparently “prominent” Harare corporate lawyer and businessman, Zweli Lunga.

“First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere apologies to Mr. Lunga for any statements or actions that may have caused him or his family any distress or harm.

“I have known him for over a decade as a man who uncommonly loves women, money and motorbikes but that is merely an opinion which may be wrong.

“While I stand by my statements that my ex-wife Lilian Madyara told me she was involved in an affair with Mr. Lunga, I appreciate she is untruthful with words and will say anything to manipulate a position of advantage, I acknowledge that any further public discussion of their relationship is not helpful nor relevant to the matter at hand.” Lumumba added.