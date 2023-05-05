Ex-Warriors assistant Saul Chaminuka appointed new Black Rhinos coach

Former Warriors assistant coach Saul Chaminuka has been roped in by army side Black Rhinos as their new gaffer.

Chaminuka replaces Stanford ‘Stix’ Mutizwa who was sacked last week after a poor start to the season before being reassigned as the team’s technical advisor following the club’s realignment of its technical department.

Black Rhinos confirmed Chaminuka’s appointment as well as realignment of its technical team through a statement written by the club’s vice chairperson Edward Mutukwa dated 04 May 2023.

“You (members of the media) are hereby notified that Black Rhinos Football Club has realigned its technical department as follows;

(a) Technical Advisor Stanford Mutizwa. (b) Head Coach Saul Chaminuka (c) Assistant Coach Christopher Mwanza (d) Goalkeeper’s Coach Maxwell Nyampanedengu (e) Fitness Trainer Brighton Chandisaita and Shadreck Jimu (i) Team Manager Temba Mahapa,” reads the statement.

“This restructuring has been necessitated by the team’s poor performance which has come as a cause for concern to the executive and all those associated with the team.

“It was thus necessary to restructure and regain the confidence of our sponsors and fans. Our choice of Saul Chaminuka as the head coach was premised on his rich history and excellent curriculum vitae.

“He has vast experience with local and regional clubs, as well as the Zimbabwe national team. We remain convinced he will be able to transform our team into a competitive outfit.”

Rhinos are placed second from bottom on the log table with seven points after seven matches, managing one win, losing four times and drew twice.

Chaminuka’s first assignment is a tricky encounter against Ngezi Platinum Stars who are second on the log standings with 13 points, a point behind log leaders Highlanders FC.

The midweek match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.