Black Rhinos head coach Marowa sacked after ‘juju suspicions’

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Black Rhinos FC have reportedly fired their head coach Herbert Marowa following alleged ‘juju suspicions’.

Marowa’s departure is yet to be officially confirmed by the club although according to reports including that of the former Zimpapers sports journalist Makomborero Mutimukulu the gaffer was fired due to alleged ‘juju suspicions’.

The veteran sports journalist who took to his Facebook page indicated that Marowa was not fired as a result of incompetence but for his belief in ‘supernatural powers’ something that clashed with the club’s executive.

“Black Rhinos have fired coach Herbert Maruwa. Its not about results but a clash of beliefs,” Mutimukulu posted on his timeline.

“Club bosses not happy with the way the army side was being fingered in incidents involving the suspected use of juju.”

From the 22 games Marowa was in charge of at Rhinos, he managed seven wins, five defeats and ten draws.

The army side who suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Lowveld side Triangle United last weekend are currently on position eight on the log standings with 31 points.

They are ten points behind second placed Chicken Inn and sixteen points adrift log leaders FC Platinum after playing 22 league matches.

Meanwhile, Mrowa’s sacking comes 48 hours after Ngezi Platinum Stars also fired their head coach Benjani Mwaruwari.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to inform all its stakeholders that the club has parted ways with head coach Benjani Mwaruwari by mutual agreement,” the club wrote in a statement issued on Monday.

The former Warriors skipper was shown the exit door following poor results which saw him manage three wins in thirteen games he has been in charge of since joining the Mhondoro based side in March.

Few days before Mwaruwari was sacked by Ngezi Platinum Stars the club had also suspended their goalkeeper’s coach Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu for allegedly undermining the club’s technical team which was led by the former.

On the other hand, Marowa becomes the latest coach to be relieved of his duties in the domestic league after clubs this season have took turns to sack their gaffers.

Some of the coaches that parted ways with their clubs this season include Philani “Beefy” Ncube who was sacked by the municipality side Bulawayo City, Rodwell Dhlakama was fired at Ngezi Platinum Stars, Farai Tawachera and Mark Mathe were both fired by ambitious side Bulawayo Chiefs.

Dhlakama is now at ZPC Kariba after replacing Godfrey Tamirepi who was also fired recently for poor producing poor results and Tawachera is at Bulawayo City after taking over from Philani “Beefy” Ncube.

Furthermore, the Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC also sacked Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu together with his then assistant coach Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu in June.

The pair was replaced by the Portugese gaffer Baltemar Brito who has had a good start and his assistant coach Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres also from Portugal.