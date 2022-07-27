Interpol set to investigate President Mnangagwa over rape allegations

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) is set to investigate rape allegations filed by Australian based Zimbabwean business woman Susan Mutami against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutami (33) on Monday filed a police report in Queensland, Australia, accusing Mnangagwa of raping her when she was 15. Mnangagwa who was only cabinet Minister at the time allegedly took her into his home in Kwekwe when her father died in 2005 and raped her.

The case was reported under case number 4026120.

ZimLive has, however, revealed that Australia’s Queensland Police Service said it will refer Mutami to “international jurisdictions”, meaning the case will now be dealt with by the Interpol.

Matt Adams, senior media and public affairs advisor (Queensland Police), saud: “For confidentiality and privacy reasons, we are unable to provide any information other than to advise Queensland Police will liaise with, and refer any inquiries to international jurisdictions.

“Sexual abuse and exploitation, trafficking, forced labour and abduction: these are just some of the dangers faced by children around the world today. At Interpol, we work to address those crimes that have an international dimension,” the organisation says in its mandate brief.

Last week, Mutami addressed a Twitter space with more than 12 000 telling them about her sexual affairs with several government officials including the late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

She further claimed that Mnangagwa and the late Moyo were not in good books over the issue a few years before the military coup that ousted late former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Moyo is the one who went on ZBC to announce the military takeover of the country as soldiers and tanks were deployed in the streets of Harare.